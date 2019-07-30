6 workers injured by lightning strike in Wellington, officials say

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Six roofers were injured Tuesday afternoon by a lightning strike in Wellington, officials say.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the Shaker Wood development, located at 11988 Shakerwood Lane, just after 2 p.m.
Capt. Albert Borroto said the workers were on a roof in the community when a storm blew through.
"It seemed to be a fluke storm that developed rapidly without any prior warning, and it appears there was a direct lightning strike to where the workers were working," said Capt. Borroto.
Of the six roofers injured, four were taken to local hospitals. Two of them were taken to trauma centers after suffering significant injuries. Two other workers were treated at the scene.
"We can't stress the importance, if you hear thunder or see lightning, get indoors," said Capt. Borroto. "Be concerned about your safety."
The conditions of the injured workers haven't been released.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.