First responders battle fire at Boca Pointe

First responders put out a fire in Boca Pointe Tuesday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire rescue.
When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 7000 block of La Paz Blvd., they discovered flames and smoke from a balcony, fire rescue said.
They were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units, officials said.
No one was reported injured.
It's not yet clear what started the fire.
