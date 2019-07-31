Former Martin County deputy arrested on charges related to falsifying at least 14 drug arrests

- Official Misconduct: 17 counts due to O’Leary being a public servant who knowingly and intentionally falsified an official record or document- Making False Statements: Nine counts due to O’Leary making false statements in writing with the intent to mislead a public servant in the performance of his or her official duty- Tampering with Evidence: Eight counts due to O’Leary knowing a criminal proceeding of the state was pending and O’Leary presented items of evidence he knew to be false- False imprisonment: 13 counts due to O’Leary forcibly confining and imprisoning individuals against their will with no lawful authority- Petit Theft: One count due to O'Leary taking a man's personal notebook since the wrongful arrest- Battery: One count due to O’Leary unlawfully kicking a man during a wrongful arrest