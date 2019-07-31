Health advisory issued for Palm Beach Municipal Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Wednesday issued a health advisory for Palm Beach Municipal Beach after a recent sampling show high bacterial levels.
Tests on July 29 showed bacterial levels in the water to be more than 71 colonies per milliliter of marine water, putting it in the "poor" range.
The heath department said the elevated levels that prompted the advisory are unknown but heavy rains, high surf and heavy traffic can contribute.
Generally poor ratings are associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains.
All other 13 beach locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter tested in the good range.
Beach water quality for Palm Beach County and throughout the state can be found at www.flhealthpalmbeach.org .
