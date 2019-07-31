NHC: 60% of chance of tropical system forming in Atlantic, could become depression next week

FIRST TROPICAL WAVE
A tropical wave stretching from Puerto Rico to the Bahamas is currently bringing showers and thunderstorms across parts of the Dominican Republic.
The moisture associated with this wave will move through South Florida over the weekend, which will make for a soggy Friday, Saturday, and parts of Sunday.
In its 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center kept the chance of development at 10 percent over the next five days as this system moves over the waters east of Florida, the northwestern Bahamas, and western Atlantic and encounters less wind shear.
SECOND TROPICAL WAVE
Meanwhile, the chances are going up for a second wave in the eastern Atlantic to develop into a tropical cyclone.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the NHC gave the area a 60 percent chance for development over the next five days as it moves westward to the Lesser Antilles. Both the American and European models are showing some development by this weekend.
The NHC said a tropical depression could form early next week, several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.
The European computer model puts this system to the east of the Bahamas by the end of next work week, and then pushes it toward the western Atlantic by the weekend.
The American computer model is slower to track this system, putting it closer to the Bahamas by next weekend and then spinning it closer to the Bahamas by next Saturday.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.