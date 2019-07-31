1 in 10 seniors admit to binge drinking

(CNN) - Many American seniors admitted to abusing alcohol, according to a new study by NYU School of Medicine and HIV/HCV Research.
Researchers discovered that one in 10 older adults reported binge drinking.
Binge drinking is defined as consuming five drinks or more on the same occasion for men and four drinks or more for women.
It's especially dangerous for this population because of other age-related issues like risk of falling or alcohol interacting with medication.
The study also found that men and people who use cannabis are more likely to binge drink.
The study was published Wednesday in the Journal of American Geriatrics Society
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.