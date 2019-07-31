State Sen. Book continues call for FDLE investigation into how PBSO handled Epstein’s work release

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A South Florida state senator is now launching a petition drive online to increase pressure for a state investigation into how the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office handled Jeffrey Epstein’s work release in 2008 and 2009.
“I think the pressure the anger the outrage is continuing to mount,” says State Sen. Lauren Book of Plantation.
Last week, Book made a formal request to Gov. Ron DeSantis to have FDLE investigate reports that Epstein received special treatment while serving his sentence from a now controversial plea deal with federal prosecutors that originated over accusations of sexual misconduct with underage girls at his Palm Beach mansion.
So far, Book says the governor has not responded to her request.
“I think there are other lawmakers who have reached out in the last 24 to 48 hours who I believe are going to start calling on the governor and others to want to push for that investigation,” Book says.
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has started both an internal and criminal investigation.
Senator Book’s petition is on the website for her organization, Lauren’s Kids, which helps the victims of childhood sexual abuse.
