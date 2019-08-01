3 arrested in Tequesta counterfeit money case

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Tequesta police said they arrested three people this week in connection with a counterfeit money case.
Police said they were dispatched Tuesday to a Dunkin' Donuts located at 722 N US Hwy. 1 in reference to the passing of counterfeit cash.
Officers said the suspects, Jillian Kinsey, Ciwel Guervil, Amedson Janvier, passed a counterfeit $20 bill to make a small purchase.
After they received their change, police said they came back a second time and attempted to make another purchase with more counterfeit cash.
When the employee noticed the currency was fake, she told them about it. Police said all three people then left the restaurant.
Tequesta police sent out a call out to other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspects.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office then notified Tequesta police that a similar incident had just occurred in their jurisdiction with the same vehicle description and subjects.
Tequesta police said the three people were later located in Wellington and confessed to the crime.
Officers said 15 more counterfeit $20 bills were discovered in their vehicle.
Kinsey, Guervil and Janvier were arrested and booked into Palm Beach County Jail for uttering forged bills.
US Secret Service and Martin County Sheriff’s Office were notified and are working with Tequesta Police Department in the case.
