Boynton Beach police officer finds long-lost half brother, also a law enforcement officer

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A pair of Florida law enforcement officers are more than just brothers in blue.
They recently discovered they're also long-lost half brothers.
According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, Officer Eric Reynolds received an email last month from a man named David Stull, a sergeant with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Central Florida.
"According to 23andMe, we are half-brothers," Stull said in his email. "I was adopted as an infant and have very little knowledge of my family history, so I have no way of knowing the validity of this."
BBPD said Reynolds himself used 23andMe, a DNA genetic testing company, three years ago to learn more about his family’s ancestry, but he never imagined this.
Reynolds and Stull met for the first time on July 20.
"It was like meeting a clone of me," Reynolds said. "It was overwhelming and exciting and bit of sadness at the same time. We’ve been texting all the time. We’re alike in so many ways. I have someone I can talk to, trust as brothers and cops. It feels great."
Reynolds and Stull will share their incredible story at a news conference on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Boynton Beach Police Department.
