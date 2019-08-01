Drive Shack driving for October grand opening near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Construction work on a golf entertainment center near West Palm Beach is now expected to be finished by fall.
"We’re leaning towards mid of October," says Jon Stone, general manager of the Drive Shack location at Australian and Belvedere.
"The reason why we’re sliding to that date we want to make sure everything is perfect for all of our guests coming though," Stone says.
Originally the Drive Shack was due to open in spring.
The company based in Orlando is looking to compete with industry leader Top Golf, which has two locations in Dade County and is rumored to be looking at the closed West Palm Beach Municipal Golf Course for a third facility in South Florida.
The Drive Shack in West Palm Beach will be the company’s fourth entertainment center featuring 96 golf driving bays with food and beverage service.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.