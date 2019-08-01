Man dies after jumping 50 feet from I-95 overpass at Hypoluxo Road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — All lanes of Interstate 95 southbound are back open Thursday morning just before the Hypoluxo Road exit after the Florida Highway Patrol said a man running from law enforcement jumped from a 50-foot overpass onto the railroad tracks.
FHP trooper Jeff Johnson said the driver was heading northbound at a high rate of speed. A trooper tried to pull him over, but he exited at the Hypoluxo Road exit.
The trooper was able to stop the driver on the overpass, but the man then got out of his vehicle and jumped an estimated 50 feet from the overpass onto the ground below.
Just before 5 a.m., crews hoisted the person off the ground and back onto the overpass.
Around 5:10 a.m., the man was airlifted to Delray Medical Center by medical helicopter but later died.
Johnson said it is unclear why the man, whose name has not been released, jumped from the overpass.
FHP said the incident is still under investigation.
