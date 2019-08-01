Palm Beach County School District hosts ‘Teacher Fest’ for new teachers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- New Palm Beach County teachers got the royal treatment Thursday morning as they prepare for the new school year.
The school district held its annual "Teacher Fest" at Park Vista High School. School band members and cheerleaders welcomed the educators with songs and cheers.
There are more than 700 teachers new to the district this year. Some are coming from other school districts and bringing years of experience with them.
Kaitlyne Cook is from North Carolina and is starting her fourth year teaching. She'll teach ESE at Frontier Elementary School this year. She says: "I enjoy the interaction with the kids obviously that’s the best part, it’s much more rewarding than any paycheck could be so just being able to make an impact."
Perry Friscia is a new teacher and excited to get in the classroom. He'll teach 6th grade math at Palm Springs Middle School. He says: "To finally be in the moment, get the kids all in there, it’s been a time I’ve been waiting for, for a while." He adds, "I wanna be that change, I’ve always had great math teachers so I want to be that guy for them.”
The teachers visited several different booths with information from the teacher’s union and others. They’ll participate in break-out sessions and workshops throughout the day to get ready for classes to begin.
