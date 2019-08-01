Police: Woman accused of stabbing West Palm Beach police officer has history of mental illness, domestic violence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 31-year-old woman who police say stabbed a West Palm Beach police officer on Monday is still in critical condition.
Andree Jourdain was shot several times by police, right in front of her mother, who said she's been trying to get her daughter mental help for years.
When Crystal Ivey said she called 911 on Monday, she wanted her daughter out of her house. She suspected Jourdain stole items that belonged to her son and her very presence at Ivey's apartment on North Flagler Drive was in violation of a restraining order.
Ivey said the situation escalated quickly.
"I thought my daughter was dead," sobbed Ivey.
West Palm Beach police said Jourdain refused commands to stop walking backwards outside of the doorway of Ivey's apartment, and as an officer got closer, police said Jourdain reached into her waistband, took out a knife and charged at him.
Police say Jourdain stabbed Officer Casey Walter in the head. Another officer shot at her, hitting her several times, police said.
"I'm watching my daughter get shot down, she was running like Superman taking those bullets," said Ivey.
Ivey said she's been afraid of her daughter for years.
"She's mentally ill and she's violent," added Ivey.
In 2014, Ivey pleaded with the court to intervene and make her daughter go to treatment. Scared for her life, she filed a restraining order and wrote that she had been "cut" in her sleep, "stabbed" and that Jourdain had punched her in the face and threatened her life.
A judge ordered Jourdain get mental health treatment at the then-West Palm Hospital. She had been there before. A police report from that same year shows that Jourdain was accused of punching a mental health care worker who was passing out snacks to other patients.
Jourdain is now at St. Mary's Medical Center. She is in critical condition and facing several charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
"What happened to the taser? They know she's mental, they know me, they know her," said Ivey.
West Palm Beach police have arrested Jourdain several times, but as of right now there's no information on whether the officers who responded Monday knew her or her history.
"Don't get it wrong, I love West Palm Beach Police Department," said Ivey, "I want answers and I want to know, did they do the right thing?"
The incident was caught by surveillance cameras at the apartment complex and on police body cameras. Police say they cannot release that video or the 911 call from the incident because there is an active investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating and the three officers involved are on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.
The officer who was injured is back home after being treated for the stab wound to the head.
