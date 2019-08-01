Teacher explains why you should try to buy everything on the back-to-school supply list

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Eric Jourgensen, who teaches English and Journalism at Seminole Ridge High School, is entering his 13th year in the profession.
The list he gives his students for the new school year covers the basics -- pens, paper and folders. However, he also has items like Kleenex and hand sanitizer.
"A lot of times, I think the parents wonder, especially supplies like Kleenex hand sanitizer, why are they responsible for supplying it for the class?" Jourgensen said. "Because 180 kids coming through my class, there is a lot of runny noses."
He understands parents' frustrations.
"It's dollars here, dollars there, it all adds up," said Jourgensen.
Not everyone can afford it, so Jourgensen urges those who can to do their part.
"They are helping to cover the students that can't afford it as well," he said.
Jourgensen also reminds parents that some teachers have to pay thousands out of pocket a year for supplies that aren't covered.
"Here in Florida, we are one of the lowest paid states as far as teachers go, so for us to go out of pocket for supplies, its a huge hit," said Jourgensen.
Parent Darla Keen was busy shopping with her soon-to-be fifth grader and said she liked helping teachers out.
"He has a whole lot more stuff, we love doing it," said Keen.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.