Wellington urges residents to prepare for storms from tropical wave this weekend

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Village of Wellington is urging residents to take precautions ahead of the heavy rain South Florida is expected to get this weekend.
A tropical wave stretching across Cuba and the Bahamas could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to our area from Friday through Sunday, FOX 29 meteorologists say.
Because of that, Wellington is asking residents to clear out their storm drains, or check with your HOA to make sure it's clearing out storm drains to prevent flooding.
On Thursday, crews cleared debris from Pump Station 6 off Acme Rd. in Wellington to make sure it’s ready to go this weekend to prevent flooding.
"We're trying to get the water down to a good level where we feel safe if we get a lot of rain," said Richard Hoffman, a maintenance technician.
The South Florida Water Management District started lowering the water levels in canals on Thursday in preparation for this weekend’s storms.
