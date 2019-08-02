Food and supply drive this weekend for Humane Society of St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A local animal rescue group is stepping in to help the Humane Society of St. Lucie County care for the animals in the shelter's care.
Rescue Adoption in St. Lucie County is hosting a "Stuff the Bus and Pack the Parking Lot" donation drive this weekend at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County's Fort Pierce location.
You can drop off supplies and have a chance to enter a raffle for prizes.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the animals at Humane Society of St. Lucie County.
Here are the details:
August, 3 2019 from 10 AM to 1 PM
100 Savannah Road, Fort Pierce
Drop off food and supplies, including the following from the Humane Society of St. Lucie County's wish list:
• Dog Food• Cat Food• Dish Soap• Laundry Detergent• Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner• Towels• Desk Top Computers (Windows 10)• Printer Paper• Metal Poop Scoopers• Garden Wagon• Storage Shed• Scratching Posts• Food Puzzles For Dogs• Push Mower
For a more complete list for ideas of items to donate, view the Humane Society of St. Lucie County's Amazon Wish List .
