Infant’s death investigated at homeless shelter in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an infant’s death Friday morning at a homeless shelter.
According to a tweet at 8:54 a.m., the child's death occurred at the Samaritan Center located at 3650 41st St.
The Samaritan Center bills itself as a "long-term transitional residential facility for homeless families in Indian River County with a structured step-based program with onsite 24-hours a day case managers that help pregnant women and homeless families develop the life skills needed for successful reintegration into mainstream society."
