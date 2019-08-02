Port St. Lucie police looking for missing/endangered 16-year-old

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie police are asking for your help in locating a missing and endangered teen.
16-year-old Ricco Jorge Medina was last seen on Monday, July 29, 2019 at around 5:56 p.m. at his residence in Port St. Lucie.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5' 9", 120 lbs. black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and has a light beard.
If you see or know the whereabouts Ricco Jorge Media please contact PSLPD at (772) 871-5001, Detective Maloveczky (772) 871-5059, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).
