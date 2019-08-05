Active shooter drill sparks confusion in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla.-- A drill at the Mall at Wellington Green sparked chaos and confusion Sunday.
Some movie customers who attended the 5:20 p.m. showing of the Lion King said they never saw signs apparently posted after the mall closed at 6 p.m. and after they were in the theater that read an active shooter drill would take place from 7 until 11 p.m. The Paragon movie theater is connected to the mall.
The drill was a multi-agency event with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and two other agencies.
Witnesses describe hearing gunshots that caused people to scream "active shooter" before others started running down the hallway dropping purses, shoes and food in the process
One movie customer shared cellphone video of the drill that was taking place just on the other side of the glass doors separating the theater and the mall.
FOX 29 spoke to some people who applauded law enforcement’s efforts to train for real-life situations but believed more could have been done to notify movie patrons and theater employees
PBSO said the annual drill was scheduled months in advance and issued this statement:
On Sunday, August 4th from 6:30 pm to about 11:00 pm, PBSO, Boca Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol are conducting our annual active shooter training at the Mall at Wellington Green.
Our active shooter training is based on mass casualty situations and real-world scenarios. Our main goal with this training is to be ready for an active shooter situation and to be able to seek, identify and defeat the threat. The residents of Palm Beach County's safety is our priority.
The timing of the training happened on the heels of two mass shootings. Adults say they were able to quickly process it wasn't real but they worried about all the young kids in the theater who experienced what they described as mass hysteria.
