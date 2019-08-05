Body found floating in lake near Lake Worth Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a lake west of Lake Worth Beach on Monday.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the small lake, located at 4200 S. Congress Ave. next to Palm Beach State College, around 10:15 a.m.
Firefighters said they found a body in the water and determined the person was deceased.
The scene has been turned over to law enforcement for further investigation.
No other details, including the identify of the deceased person, have been released.
