911 calls reveal details of lightning strike that hurt 6 people in Wellington

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- 911 calls are revealing new details about a recent lightning strike that injured six people in Wellington.
Several people were repairing a roof Tuesday when a strong storm rolled in. Among the injured was a woman who witnesses said took a direct hit.
Within minutes, multiple people called 9-1-1 to report the emergency. One witness even said he saw that woman catch on fire.
Caller: Lightning hit one of our employees.Operator: OK. Is she conscious?Caller: She is not conscious, she's on fire.Operator: And, what part of their body is one fire?Caller: ...the pants were torched. Her head was on fire.Operator: Is it still on fire?Caller: No we turned it off with water.
The 9-1-1 dispatcher also helped instruct the witnesses on how to give CPR until first responders arrived.
At last check, the woman was in critical condition. The other five victims are expected to be OK.
The incident remains under investigation.
