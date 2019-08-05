IPIC files for bankruptcy, theaters in Boca Raton and Delray Beach to remain open

BOCA RATON, Fla. — IPIC Entertainment, which operates luxury movie theaters in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, is filing for bankruptcy, a company spokesperson confirms.
In a news release, the Boca Raton-based company said IPIC "has initiated proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code," and is now trying to either sell the company or put together a reorganization plan.
According to the company's bankruptcy filing, IPIC Entertainment had debts of $290,860,000 as of May 15.
A spokesperson said the bankruptcy filing will not affect operations, and its theaters in Boca Raton and Delray Beach will remain open.
However, the company did admit that "delays related to the Delray Beach location, resulted in unforeseen costs and a significant slowdown in circuit-wide development and new grand openings."
IPIC currenly has theaters in 16 cities around the county.
