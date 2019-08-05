Lightning strikes Discovery Key Elementary School in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Lighting struck an elementary school in Palm Beach County on Monday afternoon, officials said.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to Discovery Key Elementary School, located at 3550 Lyons Road, around 1:40 p.m. as strong storms hit the area.
Firefighters said when they arrived on scene, there was light smoke inside a classroom because of the lightning strike, but no fire.
There are no reports of any injuries at the school.
