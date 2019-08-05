Local church sends message in wake of shootings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- It’s not just people in Texas and Ohio who are grieving after two recent mass shootings. People here in South Florida say the incidents are weighing heavily on their hearts.
Sunday morning Bow Down Church was praying with its congregation to become more aware and active in the community — to really reach out to neighbors and get to know them better so that if they are every struggling that they don’t feel alone
“Everybody, every single human is designed in God’s image so anytime that somebody is hurt or affected or affiliated that just weighs heavy on me you don’t necessarily need to know the person to know they have value," said church member Kevin Witkowski.
One person attending services currently lives in Dallas, Texas. Visitor Randy Skinner says as soon as he heard about the El Paso shooting he’s been praying for peace and comfort for everyone living in the border town. “It’s known for its racial harmony. How did an outsider come into a city that’s know for its racial harmony and bring this violence?"
The church says it's encouraging the community in South Florida to spread kindness to others.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.