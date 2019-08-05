Palm Beach County school leaders to address new school year at Monday news conference

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A new school year is almost here, and the Palm Beach County School District wants students and parents to be prepared.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy, along with other school district leaders, will hold a news conference on Monday at 11 a.m. to discuss the upcoming school year and new initiatives in the district.
All Palm Beach public schools start classes on Monday, Aug. 12.
School security is a top priority in Palm Beach County. The district recently surpassed a state mandate that requires a police officer or armed guard in every public school.
That mandate was a direct result of the tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.
The Palm Beach County School District is coming off a strong year in terms of school grades. Last month, the Florida Department of Education said the district received an "A" rating for the 2018-19 school year.
The DOE calculates school grades based on things like student achievement and learning gains on statewide standardized assessments, along with high school graduation rates.
All public schools in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties also start classes on Aug. 12.
