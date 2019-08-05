St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office warns about gift card scam

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens to be aware of a scam that is currently circulating in the county.
Potential victims of the scam receive mail or a phone call stating they owe money to the Sheriff's office for an outstanding warrant or fine.
They are instructed to pay with gift cards. The scam includes a local phone number, supposedly to the Sheriff's office, where you can speak with a sergeant or a major.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office reminds you that they will never ask you to pay anything with a gift card and asks that you avoid interacting with these scammers.
