Boca Raton Kmart closing in October

The Kmart in Boca Raton is closing in October.
Signs on the door notified customers of an "Inventory Blowout Sale."
The store on Palmetto Park Road also informed shoppers that it is not taking part in any current Kmart circulars, TV promotions, coupons or mailers. It directed consumers to find those promotions at Kmart stores in Lantana and Hollywood.
FOX 29 spoke with a property broker who said there is a lot of interest in the Kmart spot. He said the property owner is going to make sure they find the right fit for the location being vacated.
The blowout sale started last week. The Palmetto Park Road store will close on October 6.
