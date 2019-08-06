Camino Real Bridge in Boca Raton set to reopen today

A county engineer tells FOX 29, “During construction towards the end of last year, some additional structural steel work was determined to be required. In order to maintain the April 12, 2019 opening date, permission to do night work was requested to the City of Boca Raton, but unfortunately it was not approved. In order to incorporate this new work, the contract time was extended 10 weeks, bringing opening date to June 20. The Bridge has been under electrical and mechanical functional inspection phase since that date. Some issues have been encountered during this testing that need to be addressed prior to opening the bridge to traffic. Contractor started incurring liquidated damages after June 20.”