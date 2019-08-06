Chloe Mai Farren: Port St. Lucie police searching for missing teen

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are looking for a missing, endangered 14-year-old.
Chloe Mai Farren was last seen on August 3 at approximately midnight at a family member's house located in Port St. Lucie.
Chloe is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. D'Angelo at 772-344-4077.
