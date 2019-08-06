Lockdown lifted as police investigate possibly armed person at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The lockdown at Rosemary Square, formally known as CityPlace, has been lifted, and now police are trying to confirm if in fact there was a person who was armed there Monday evening.
The scene unfolded after Joshua Wells, who was making a delivery with a co-worker, saw a man who worried him.
He says he called 911.
“We (saw) him walking (with) his hand on his right thigh really tight and he wasn’t moving. I didn’t think much of it except that he looked shady. And then he bent over to walk underneath the plastic (tape) and his trench coat opened up, the blacktip came out (of) the bottom and I (saw) a black strap across his chest,” he said
He and his co-worker followed him until the man disappeared into a parking garage.
“I thought I needed to call with all the mass shootings, if he killed 20 people then that would be on my conscience,” he said.
After a search, police gave the all-clear.
"I feel safe in West Palm," he said.
Over the weekend, at least 31 people were killed in two separate mass shootings, in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Last weekend, there was a third mass shooting in Gilroy, California. West Palm Beach police say they were already paying extra attention to areas that are generally crowded, like Rosemary Square, because of the shootings.
Lucas Coelho was among a group of friends, all college-aged, who just finished watching Hobbs and Shaw at the movie theater when they realized they were under lockdown.
“What really caught me off guard is when you see a police officer walking by with a huge gun and you realized something real is going on,” he said.
His friend, Cody Kellner added, “After the events of the last couple days, it’s pretty rattling.”
Rosemary Square says they are cooperating with police. Part of the police investigation involves reviewing surveillance video of the suspicious person.
Police stress that if you see something suspicious, do not hesitate to call 911.
