Organizing for a successful school year

School is just around the corner. Parents know it's not just about buying school supplies, it's about being ready for the whole year.
Experts say there is a way to reduce stress and frustration through organizing for the entire year.
Colleen Schuhmann is a financial advisor and a mom of two young kids. She said organizing for the school year is a tough task. "I'm a big believer in hiring professionals who know what they are doing," she said.
That's where professional organizer Tracy Bem comes in. Her system is simple. Organize by past, present, and future. She said your child's bedroom is the most important place to start.
"You need to purge all the old stuff that was last year's schoolwork, books they are no longer reading. Check their clothing, make sure it fits them," she said.
Her best advice to parents is to be a historian for your child. And to do that, you have to organize.
Another tip from professional organizers is to make sure the kitchen is clean. A big pitfall that can throw you off track is when it becomes the landing pad for anything and everything.
