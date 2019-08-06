Talking to children about the recent mass shootings

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The country's mass shootings are prompting conversations between parents and their kids.
Nevaeh is only eight years old.
"I asked my dad why do they do that," said Nevaeh.
Her mother Amber Garner says Nevaeh's dad listened.
"When I got home from work he was telling me that they had a conversation and she and him talked about if something were to happen. This affects a child's mind. This is the most time where they are developing their social skills."
Psychologist Dr. Raphi Wald says talking to your children should be age-appropriate.
"If your child does have questions about what is going on, you want to stop everything, sit down and take the time to answer all of those questions. Don't rush it don't try to deny any of their questions," said Dr. Raphi.
Be cautious about what you say about the tragedies.
"You want to have a conversation in a way that they can understand that makes sense to them but you do have to tell the truth," he said.
For some children, it can simply be too soon.
"When it's too young, is when you think that the child just can't really understand what it is that you are going to be talking to them with," Dr. Raphi added.
For Nevaeh, it's remembering the families that lost a loved one.
"I think we should pray for them," she said.
