Elevated bacterial levels found at Lantana Beach

LANTANA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for Lantana Beach after recent samples showed elevated bacterial levels.
Heavy rains, high surf and heavy traffic can contribute to the elevated levels.
The Department of Health Palm Beach County encourages swimmers to rinse with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.
Lantana Beach was the only location in Palm Beach County with a poor water quality rating. Test results for Dubois Park, Jupiter Beach Park, Carlin Park, Riviera Beach, Phil Foster Park, Palm Beach Municipal Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Boynton Beach, Sandoway/Delray Beach, Spanish River Beach and South Inlet Park all came back satisfactory with a "good" water quality rating.
The only location with a "moderate" water quality test result was Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.