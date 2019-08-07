FBI: ‘Tie Dyed Bandit’ suspected in 4 South Florida bank robberies

The FBI said agents are trying to locate a suspected serial bank robber who they are calling the "Tie Dyed Bandit."
They gave him that nickname because it appears the suspect set off a dye pack while leaving in a getaway vehicle during one of the heists.
The FBI released video of the moving car with red/orange dye filling the inside of the vehicle. It's described as a 2003 to 2008 4-door Toyota Corolla with scuff/scratch damage to the right rear bumper. Investigators suspect the passenger compartment could contain stains from the red dye.
The FBI believes the suspect stuck up these financial institutions in Fort Lauderdale:
04/23/19 BB&T, 6400 N. Federal Highway 05/14/19 Bank United, 1730 Sunrise Blvd.06/06/19 Tropical Federal Credit Union, 5900 N. Federal Highway06/07/19 Bank United, 1730 Sunrise Blvd.
The FBI said the person should be considered armed and dangerous and a $10,000 reward is being offered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.
