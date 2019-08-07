Heavy rain causes drivers to become stuck on flooded streets in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- A month's-worth of rain falling in about two to three hours created headaches for some drivers in West Palm Beach Tuesday.
Their cars became stuck after copious amounts of rain fell on downtown streets.
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to Tamarind Avenue and Banyan Boulevard and began pushing one vehicle to higher ground.
It did not appear anyone was injured.
The city issued the following message: Please be advised that due to a flash flood event, motorists may experience difficulties driving through the following areas: Flagler Drive, S. Flagler Drive, and Parker Avenue south of Okeechobee. Motorists are advised to avoid these areas and seek alternate routes. Please drive safely.
The National Weather Service said record rainfall was recorded at Palm Beach International Airport. As of 5 p.m. 2.85 inches of rain had fallen. The previous record was 1.93 inches in 2012.
Experts remind drivers of the phrase: Turn Around and Don’t Drown!
