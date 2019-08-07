Historic West Palm neighborhood growing tired of potholes and flooding

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lila Young has lived in West Palm’s Prospect Park-Monceaux neighborhood for 33 years. In fact, her home built in 1939 has been placed on the National Registry of Historic Places. A designation not uncommon in eastern West Palm Beach.
“I just love the atmosphere, trees, water and land in this historic landmark district,” said Young. “But it’s a beautiful charming old neighborhood with a very old infrastructure.”
Young says she and her neighbors have grown accustomed to bumpy roads, potholes, water main breaks and flooding. A growing problem for almost two decades.
”It’s been about 20 years I’ve been harboring that the city has got to fix it,” she said. ”The city knows this needs attention.”
Neighbors like Ron Burkhardt, who owns three homes along Flagler Drive calls it “embarrassing and dangerous.”
“It’s an area that a lot of people know about and it ought to be in first-class condition,” said Burkhart.
He also says it’s costing drivers like him extra money.
”Tires, alignment, wheels - potential accidents,” said Burkhardt. “I’ve seen tire tracks where people have swerved to get out of the way when they see it coming. And it’s jarring if you’re not paying attention someone could really be startled when they feel their car dip down into one of these.”
Larry Ganns with the City of West Palm Beach utilities division says seven or eight public meetings over the last year about bumpy roads, potholes, water main breaks and flooding.
He says a $7-million utilities project will start next spring. The under two-mile project will run from South Flagler Drive and Monceaux Road to Edgewood Drive and Washington Road. It will include new roads, sidewalks, bike lanes, and a new stormwater system.
An outfall pipe will also be installed underneath the George Petty Park to drive water into the Intracoastal. City officials estimate the project will take more than a year to complete.
