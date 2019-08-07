Man fatally shot Tuesday night in Jupiter, suspect arrested

JUPITER, Fla. -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Jupiter after a man was shot multiple times on Tuesday night.
At approximately 10:36 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, police responded to the 800 block of S. Whitney Drive where they located a white male victim approximately 30-40 years old who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
The victim was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
Following the initial investigation, suspect James E. Stainthorpe was arrested in connection with the shooting.
