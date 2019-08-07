Second day of searching in Christy Luna case

GREENACRES, Fla-- Several anthropologists and detectives were back Tuesday following up on a tip in the unsolved disappearance of Christy Luna.
Efforts focused on a septic tank, but there was little indication that any new clues were uncovered.
“They lifted the tank the top of the tank so hopefully we’ll get some answers,” says Nilda Velasquez, a childhood friend of Luna’s.
Velasquez’s extended family lives in the home where detectives are looking at the corner of Swain Blvd and Second St. in Greenacres.
It is the same corner where Christy Luna vanished in 1984 after leaving a corner store.
Afternoon storms forced the searchers to stop by 3:30 with the intention of coming back Wednesday morning.
