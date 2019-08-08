Kids coping with illnesses granted wish in Delray Beach candy store

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Lisa Lubinsky says a few years ago her daughter Jordyn started her battle with a gastrointestinal disease.
"It was very worrisome, she was 74 pounds and just no end in sight."
Then, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida stepped in, first granting her a trip to Italy.
"Make a Wish is such an incredible organization. They've really given me hope and when I was granted my wish, it was something I was able to look forward to. And helped me kind of get my mind off of how sick I was," Jordyn said.
Now, it's a trip to the candy store It's Sugar in Delray Beach. Jordyn and other children battling health issues picked their favorite candy with help from their families.
"It means everything when you see the difference it makes in a child's life. We found a wish isn't nice anymore, it's necessary. It makes such a difference to children. So we change lives every 14 hours we grant a wish," said Karen Mullins with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.
These kids aren't the only kids that will get their wishes granted.
Justin Clinger, the Director of Design and Marketing at It's Sugar says the public can help grant more wishes.
"We developed a star-shaped lollipop that we sell for one dollar at the cash register so it's an easy add on and 20 percent of that goes back to Make A Wish so it helps grant wishes across the country," said Clinger.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.