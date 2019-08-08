PBSO: Clerk shot and killed in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be a homicide that happened Wednesday evening in Lake Worth Beach.
The incident happened at 5:40 p.m. when deputies say PBSO Dispatch received a 911 hang up call from a Lake Avenue business.
Deputies arrived at the location in the 1500 block of Lake Ave and located a male clerk shot. Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene to investigate further.
No suspect or motive is known at this time.
PBSO asks anyone who have been in the area and witnessed, or may have information about this crime, to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.