Police help runaway boy get on the right track

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police officers took the extra step to make sure one young boy stays on the right track.
Donte Cruz, 11, ran away from home Tuesday. Detectives found the boy but learned his family was having trouble making ends meet.
With the help of the organization "Little Smiles'" police were able to take the boy on a target shopping spree to buy himself school supplies and new clothes.
"It's more of a blessing that we were able to find him and the situation that he's in and we could actually intervene and make a positive impact on his life," said West Palm Beach Detective Christian Tomas.
Donte says one of his goals this school year is to get straight A's.
During his shopping spree he even made sure to pick some things for his mom and his sister.
