Police seek to ID man who asked Walmart clerk for ‘anything that would kill 200 people’

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are asking the public to help identify a man who asked a Walmart clerk about buying a weapon that can kill a large number of people.
According to the police department, the man, approximately 50-60 years old with gray-black hair and a goatee approached a sales clerk in the sporting goods department at the store on U.S. 1 and made the concerning statement.
"Can you sell me anything (or a gun) that would kill 200 people?" the man asked.
The clerk replied, "That isn't funny," and the man responded, "I know," and asked again if they could sell him anything that would kill 200 people.
The incident happened on Wednesday at about 7:11 p.m.
The man left after making the second statement and police are now looking for help to identify him. Call Detective Boice at (772) 871-5172.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.