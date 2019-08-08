Protest in Stuart over guns, immigration

STUART, Fla. — STUART, Fla.-- In the wake of last weekend's tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, some Martin County residents took to the streets Wednesday over hot button topics like guns and immigration.
A group of about 20 residents marched along Osceola Street holding signs. They started at State Rep. Toby Overdorf's office and ended at Congressman Brian Mast's office.
Rep. Overdorf met with the group. Organizers say it's important to let lawmakers know how they feel.
“We’re just trying to make the point that none of us feel safe. Nobody does whether it’s black, white, Republican, Democrat, no one is safe with what’s going on in this country right now and with these guns," said Laurie Prim.
The group also expressed disappointment in Florida's decision to allow teachers to be armed under the new Guardian program.
In our area, that program will only be in effect in Okeechobee County this school year.
