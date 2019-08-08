Raven Goodson: Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Hobe Sound

Raven Goodson: Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Hobe Sound
By WPTV Webteam | August 8, 2019 at 3:02 PM EDT - Updated August 8 at 3:02 PM

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Raven Goodson of Hobe Sound.

Raven was last seen on Wednesday at her home on Sandshoal Way in Hobe Sound.

She stands 5-foot-1 and has long dark brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was wearing black leggings and a black tank top.

She sometimes goes by the name Raven Seehof. Raven left her residence on foot, whereabouts unknown.

Raven also went missing in late May and was found a few days later.

If you have any information about Raven Goodson please contact Detective Faison of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.