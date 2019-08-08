Raven Goodson: Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Hobe Sound

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Raven Goodson of Hobe Sound.
Raven was last seen on Wednesday at her home on Sandshoal Way in Hobe Sound.
She stands 5-foot-1 and has long dark brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was wearing black leggings and a black tank top.
She sometimes goes by the name Raven Seehof. Raven left her residence on foot, whereabouts unknown.
If you have any information about Raven Goodson please contact Detective Faison of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170.
