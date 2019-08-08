Vehicle hits tree, catches fire in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were transported to a local hospital after their vehicle hit a tree and caught fire in Royal Palm Beach Wednesday evening.
The crash happened at 8:35 p.m. near the intersection of Crestwood Blvd and Grand Oaks Blvd.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the vehicle heavily damaged, on fire, with two occupants trapped inside.
Crews extinguished the fire and simultaneously extricated both occupants out of the vehicle.
The patients were transported by Trauma Hawk to a local trauma hospital. Their condition is unknown.
