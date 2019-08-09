Lead federal prosecutor from Jeffrey Epstein 2008 case resigns

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The FOX 29 Investigators have confirmed that the lead federal prosecutor from Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 case has resigned.
Prosecutor A. Marie Villafana submitted her resignation to the Justice Department, according to Jonathan Brian, Villafana’s attorney.
According to the Miami Herald, she has long planned a transition to a career in health care. The Miami Herald reports Villafana plans to join the Department of Health and Human Services.
A probe looking into the controversial plea agreement with the financier where Epstein spent 13 months of a state sentence behind bars for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
