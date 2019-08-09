Man shot along Pinewood Avenue in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating the shooting of a man Friday morning.
Police say it happened at 10:30 along the 5000 block of Pinewood Avenue.
The victim is currently hospitalized. Police did not identify him and were unable to reveal his condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
