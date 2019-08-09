Palm Beach County School Police Department chief discusses the steps designed to keep students safe

Intervention, Kitzerow said, means that once a potential security problem is identified, police are paired with mental health experts to act decisively. He said, “We are out in the middle of the night. We will be knocking on peoples’ doors. You make the threat, we are coming to see you.” Diversion can begin with youth court sanctions or mental health counseling for someone creating problems or deemed a threat to do so. The more serious the concern, the bigger the response.