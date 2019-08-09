Palm Beach County students test new school lunch menu

LOXAHATCHEE, FL- The new items on the Palm Beach County School District’s menu sound a little more like they come from a restaurant, rather than a cafeteria. Among the new offerings, students can dine on chicken parmesan, mandarin chicken salad and cereal pockets filled with Coco Puff flavored cream cheese. Students from across Palm Beach County met at Pierce Hammock Elementary in Loxahatchee on Thursday to taste test the more than 15 new menu items. According to the school district, Palm Beach County cafeteria workers serve up 34.5 million meals each year.
Here’s the list of new menu items for the 2019/2020 school year:
NEW RECIPES:
*Chicken Parmesan (Elementary Level)*Sub Club (Secondary Level)*Crispy Mandarin Chicken Salad (All Levels) *Tuna Salad (Elementary and High School)
VEGETARIAN OPTIONS:
*Falafel (All Levels)
*Simply Salad (Secondary Level)
FRUIT:
*Frozen Fruit Cups (All Levels)
*Stone Fruits Seasonal (All Levels)
*Additional Apple Varieties (All Levels)
BREAKFAST:
*Fiesta Omelet (High School)
*Large Cereal Bowl (High School)
*Blueberry & Mozzarella Cheese Stick (Elementary and Middle Schools)
*Soft-filled Cereal Pockets (Elementary and Middle Schools)
VEGETABLES:
*Seasoned Red Beans (All Levels)
SUPPER OPTIONS:
*Chicken Tender Wrap (All Levels)
*Alfredo Pasta Bowl (All Levels)
*Turkey Coins, Cheese and Cracker Kits (All Levels)
