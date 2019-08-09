Palm Beach County students test new school lunch menu

LOXAHATCHEE, FL- The new items on the Palm Beach County School District’s menu sound a little more like they come from a restaurant, rather than a cafeteria. Among the new offerings, students can dine on chicken parmesan, mandarin chicken salad and cereal pockets filled with Coco Puff flavored cream cheese. Students from across Palm Beach County met at Pierce Hammock Elementary in Loxahatchee on Thursday to taste test the more than 15 new menu items. According to the school district, Palm Beach County cafeteria workers serve up 34.5 million meals each year.