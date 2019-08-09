PBSO investigates possible domestic-related shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Murcott Boulevard, near Loxahatchee. The location is just south of the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area.
The sheriff's office said it's possibly a domestic-related incident.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said its crews were sent to the scene around 6:09 and told that an individual had been shot inside a residence.
The sheriff's office said the shooter is in custody.
FOX 29 spoke with some neighbors who said they area is relatively quiet and that they didn’t hear any gunshots.
Investigators have not released any other details.
This story will be updated when more information if available.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.